Biden to rally support for infrastructure bill in Philadelphia Friday

President Joe Biden will continue to push for his proposed infrastructure package on Friday at a rally in Philadelphia.

The address will be part of what Biden administration officials are calling the “Getting America Back on Track” tour. Biden gave a similar speech in Atlanta on Thursday.

During that speech on Thursday, Biden called for the passage of the “American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.”

"Health care should be a right, not a privilege," Biden told the crowd at the drive-in rally Thursday night. He talked about both plans, calling them a “blue collar blueprint” for change to move the country forward. The proposals would invest in roads, transit, education and family leave.

At Thursday's event, Biden talked about being a single dad after his wife and daughter were killed in an accident. "I couldn't afford child care," he told the crowd, and had family members who helped him out.

Top-line items from the plans include providing preschool for every three- and four-year-old child, making 2 years of community college free, and offering 12 weeks of maternity/paternity time off for new parents or other medical situations.

Biden has said he wants to pay for the plans by having wealthy Americans and corporations "pay their fair share." He has suggested increasing taxes on those making more than $400,000 and on corporations.

"If we increase the corporate tax rate to 15%," Biden told the crowd Thursday, "we could raise $230 billion."

Biden’s address on Friday will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET.