House Jan. 6 committee to hear from 4 police officers who responded to riot in first public hearing

A House Select Committee tasked with investigating the causes of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will hold its first public hearing on Tuesday and will host several law enforcement officials that faced violence from rioters firsthand.

Tuesday's hearing will feature testimony from two D.C. Metropolitian Police Officers — Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone — and two Capitol Police officials — Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell.

The testimony on Tuesday is expected to include several pieces yet-to-be-made-public video of the Jan. 6 attack. Sources told CNN that Tuesday's hearing would at times be "quite vivid."

All four officers have spoken previously about their experience on Jan. 6. Here's some of what they've said in the past:

Officer Harry Dunn: Dunn has said that he and other Black officers that responded on Jan. 6 spotted racist flags and symbols carried by the Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

"The Black officer struggle was different as in, like I said, we fought against not just people that were, that hated what we represented, but they hate our skin color also," Dunn told CNN in March.

Officer Michael Fanone: Fanone said in January that after finding himself on the ground on Jan. 6, rioters began stripping him of his police gear and threatened to use his own gun to kill him. He also says he was hit with a baton, which he believes may have been taken from other officers.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell: Gonell told Newsy that he battled rioters for hours, suffering a cut to his hand a severe foot injury that later required surgery. Just hours after returning home in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, he was forced to leave his family and return to work.

"It hurts me that the country that I love, that I came in, that I have sacrificed so much for, doesn't care about us. They don't," Gonell said

Officer Daniel Hodges: Hodges has told media outlets that rioters were able to take his police baton and beat him with it. Hodges is also the offers who was seen in virual video screaming after being caught in a doorway.

The House Select Committee is moving forward largely without the support of Republicans. The nine-member committee only has two Republican members, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois. Both were among the small handful of GOP members to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6.

"For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance," Kinzinger said in a statement Monday after being appointed to the committee. "For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that Republicans would not participate with the Select Committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied his request to appoint two Republicans to the committee — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana. Both Jordan and Banks voted on Jan. 6 to overturn the results of the 2020 election following the riot.

The decision by House Democrats to move forward with their own Jan. 6 investigation came only after efforts to establish a Sept. 11-style bicameral and bipartisan investigation were scuttled by Senate Republicans earlier this year.

At a press conference prior to Tuesday's hearing, McCarthy attempted to shift blame for the Jan. 6 riots to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and claimed the way she structured the committee would lead to a "failed committee and a failed report."

House Republicans held a press conference ahead of Tuesday's hearing. Watch below:

McCarthy added that the Jan. 6 committee will only be asking the questions that Pelosi "wants to be asked." At that same press conference, Banks accused Pelosi of "cherry-picking" members "to change the narrative" of the investigation.

The House Select Committee will begin its first public hearing Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.