Sen. Amy Klobuchar says post-cancer exam shows everything is 'clear'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, shared Wednesday that she received a clean bill of health after her first post-cancer checkup exam.

"I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me," Klobuchar tweeted Wednesday. "And don't forget-- schedule that mammogram today!"

In September, the 2020 presidential candidate wrote in a blog post that she had undergone Stage 1A breast cancer treatment and her recovery was going smoothly.

In her blog, Klobuchar said that doctors had noticed calcifications on her breast during a routine mammogram in February. A biopsy later confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

After undergoing a lumpectomy to remove the cancer, Klobuchar went through radiation treatment. In August, her doctors told her that her treatment was progressing well.

Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear. I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me.



And don't forget-- schedule that mammogram today! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 17, 2021

“Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear, but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person,” Klobuchar wrote in September.

Klobuchar also urged women to seek out a mammogram in her September post, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed thousands of screenings and put more women at risk.

"Studies have found that thousands of people who missed their mammogram due to the pandemic may be living with undetected breast cancer," Klobuchar wrote. "Over and over, doctors are seeing patients who are being treated for more serious conditions that could have been caught earlier."