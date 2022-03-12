Stapleton is 'testing the waters' for possible presidential bid

Former Montana Secretary State of Corey Stapleton, a Republican from Billings, announced Thursday he is forming a "testing the waters" committee to consider a run for president in 2024.

Stapleton said the purpose of the exploratory committee is "to determine feasibility for becoming a presidential candidate in 2024, when Democrat President Joe Biden, 79, will be up for re-election."

Stapleton, 54 years old, listed his experience in the post, including his service in the U.S. Navy and serving in the Montana Senate.

Most recently, Stapleton announced he had formed a band and was releasing a country music song entitled "Western Son" after traveling to Nashville.

"Two thirds of our country believe we're on the wrong track," Stapleton said in his Twitter announcement. "I hope to bring people together, in order to solve America's biggest problems - the way our country used to."

