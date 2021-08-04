16 destinations added to CDC's 'very high' COVID-19 travel risk list

The Centers for Disease Control added 16 destinations to its list of places Americans should avoid traveling to during the pandemic.

Greece, Ireland and Iran are now among the countries in the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID-19.

Other destinations include:

Andorra

Curaçao

Gibraltar

Guadeloupe

Isle of Man

Kazakhstan

Lesotho

Libya

Malta

Martinique

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

US Virgin Islands

The Centers for Disease Control discourages international travel, regardless of the country, for people who are not fully vaccinated.