2 EMTs and a driver have been fired following investigation into Tyre Nichols' death

Memphis Police Force Investigation
AP
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 18:52:42-05

Two EMTs and an officer with the Memphis Fire Department have been fired for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on January 7, 2023.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says the crew - EMT Robert Long, EMT JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker - was responding to a report of a person being pepper-sprayed.

An investigation shows that Sandridge and Long failed to adequately assess Nichols, according to Sweat.

Video of the incident involving the police officers and Nichols was released on Friday. It showed officers pepper-spraying Nichols and beating him following a traffic stop and chase.

Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries. He died three days later.

Police body camera video of Tyre Nichols

The firings are the latest fallout from Nichols' death. On Monday, a Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed that a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, has been relieved of their duties in connection to the fatal beating.

The other five officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith - were all fired and have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Additionally, the Shelby County Sheriff announced Friday that two deputies on the scene after the beating were relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

