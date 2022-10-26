37 million bottles of scented Pine-Sol cleaning products recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Clorox recalled 37 million bottles of its scented Pine-Sol products on Tuesday due to a possible bacteria contamination.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the eight Pine-Sol products included in the recall are Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The cause of the recall is that the products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which could potentially hurt those with compromised immune systems or with external medical devices.

The company has not received any reports of anyone getting sick.

Officials said that the original Pine-Sol in pine scent is not a part of the recall.

Officials said that the recalled products were manufactured at their Forest Park, Georgia facility.

The company said the products were produced between January 2021 and September 2022 and have sold date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249.

Consumers who have the products should stop using them, throw them away, and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund.