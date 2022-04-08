Academy board moves up meeting to discuss Will Smith Oscars slap

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will meet Friday to discuss possible sanctions against actor Will Smith.

The meeting was initially set for later this month, but Academy President David Rubin announced Wednesday that it would be moved up to Friday.

"Following Mr. Smith's resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies," Rubin said in a statement. "It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion."

Last week, Smith announced that he was resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences amid their investigation into the incident.

In a statement, Smith said, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying her shaved head looked like the buzzcut sported by Demi Moore in “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith went public about her struggle with hair loss due to alopecia last year.

After the slap, Smith walked back to his seat, sat down, and then yelled at the comedian twice to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

An hour later, Smith won his first Academy Award for his portrayal in the film "King Richard."

