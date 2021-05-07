Watch
After bakery was burglarized, owners made cookies with suspect's photo

Canfora Bakery's Facebook page.
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 07, 2021
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) -- Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee was burglarized of cash and equipment last month, and they came up with a unique way of catching the suspect: by baking sugar cookies with the suspect's photo in the middle.

On social media, the bakery invited the community "to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last."

Milwaukee police would only confirm they are looking for a suspect in a burglary at the bakery's address that happened on April 19.

Police say the suspect intentionally forced his way into the closed business and removed items and cash.

