Lockdown at Air Force base in San Antonio lifted after reported shooting outside base

The lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was lifted after it was placed under an active shooter lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of two shots being fired outside the base.

Lt. Col. Brian S. Loveless stated during a press conference around 2:20 p.m. that they received calls into dispatch around 11:50 a.m. about a reported shooting outside Valley Hi gate.

Loveless added during the press conference that they are investigating leads to determine whether gunshots actually occurred because no one actually saw anyone shoot, but an investigation is underway.

When asked if the base overreacted, Lt. Col. Loveless said "no" and that their "response was perfect."

At around 1 p.m., officials posted on social media that the base was on lockdown for an "active Shooter warning."

At 1:25 p.m., officials said there were no reported injuries, and the suspected shooting no suspected happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

At 2:06 p.m., officials said the base was placed on modified lockdown as police and base officials searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside a gate.

At 2:30 p.m., the base said Buildings B9310 and B9210 would remain in lockdown until further notice, and Valley Hi gate will also remain closed.

The base said gates Growden, Luke East, and Security Hill would be open, and Luke West gate is open for outbound traffic.