Air Force pilot forced to eject, taken to hospital after plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A pilot at Hill Air Force Base in Utah was forced to eject from his plane and taken to a medical center after a crash Wednesday.

Officials said an F-35 A Lightning II crashed at about 6:15 p.m. at the north end of the base runway.



The crash happened while the pilot was on a routine training mission, officials explained. Emergency crews from on and off the base immediately responded to the scene.

After the ejection, the pilot was recovered and taken to a hospital. The pilot was treated and has now been released.

Video shows the wing of a plane as well as some smoke and flames right after the crash.

plane crash

The crash caused a small wildfire, named the "Strip Fire." Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which was about eight to 10 acres.

The fire was quickly put out but crews stayed on the scene to assist with hazmat and other needs, officials said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.. Air Force mishaps are investigated by a board of officers and an interim safety board has been established.

This is the first Air Force F-35A that has crashed at Hill AFB and the first crash at Hill Air Force Base since an F-16 crash in 2009.

