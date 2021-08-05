Amazon pushes back-to-office return date to January 2022 due to COVID-19

Amazon is pushing its return date to the office for its corporate employees until January 2022 because of the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

According to NBC News, the company will have corporate employees return to its offices in the U.S. and other countries beginning Jan. 3.

Amazon previously would start allowing employees back into the office beginning the week of Sept. 7, NBC News reported.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon is not mandating that its employees get vaccinated before returning to the office, unlike its tech company counterpart Microsoft.

The company added that those who are unvaccinated would have to wear a mask inside the office, the AP reported.

The tech giant said they also plan to implement a way for many corporate employees to work from home at least two days a week.

The delay will affect nearly 60,000 employees working at the companies offices in Seattle and Bellevue and tens of thousands who work for Amazon corporately worldwide.