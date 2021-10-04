Watch
Ambassador Bridge in Detroit closed after possible explosives found near Canadian side

Carlos Osorio/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River, linking the U.S. and Canada, is seen from Detroit on Friday, June 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Ambassador Bridge
Posted at 9:36 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:37:54-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, has been shut down after possible explosives were found near the structure on the Canadian side Monday.

According to the Windsor Police Department, the scene is near the international bridge and the area has been evacuated.

Originally, only U.S. traffic to Canada was affected, but now traffic going both ways on the bridge has been shut down.

An explosive disposal unit is on scene, police say.

This story was originally published by WXYZ staff.

