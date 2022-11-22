Amy Schneider wins 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions'

Amy Schneider is the first openly transgender contestant to win "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions."

Schneider secured the victory in an episode that aired Monday night.

To win the tournament, a contestant had to be the first to win three games in the finals.

Schneider and Andrew He, a software developer, went into Monday's game having won two games. College professor Sam Buttrey had racked up one win heading into Monday's game.

Entering "Final Jeopardy," Schneider was beating He by $1,400. They both answered the question correctly, but Schneider wagered more.

Schneider said she knew He was going to be a tough opponent when she learned he was in the finals.

“I both wanted to [compete against him] and was afraid of facing him again,” she said. “I knew he was one of the top competitors in the field. He was definitely someone that I knew could beat me because he very nearly did before, and he did a couple of times here as well."

Schneider earned $250,000 for her win.