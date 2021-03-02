At least 15 dead in crash involving SUV and semi truck in CA

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. -- More than a dozen people are dead along the California-Mexico border after a crash Tuesday morning between a big rig truck and SUV.

Imperial County emergency crews were called out to the accident scene near Holtville around 7 a.m. PT.

El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California, gave an update on the patients and victims. They believe 27 people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. The SUV hit a semi truck full of gravel.

They said 14 people were dead at the scene of the crash.

Three people were flown from the scene, and another nine were taken to nearby hospitals. Unfortunately, one of those transported has since died.

