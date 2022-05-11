Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska

Watch
An Army soldier died from injuries sustained in a bear attack, the military said.

The soldier, who was part of a small group that was training, was attacked on Tuesday.

The name of the soldier will be released after the military notifies their next-of-kin.

It's unclear at this point what prompted the attack.

A news release from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson says that members of the 673rd Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers are currently searching for the bear near the Anchorage Regional Landfill.

The area is closed off until further notice.

