Blue Origin picks 18-year-old to fly to space with Bezos

The youngest person to fly to space is an 18-year-old from the Netherlands.
Blue Origin announced on Thursday that Oliver Daemen is set to take off with Jeff Bezos on July 20 on the Shepard Rocket, instead of an auction winner who paid $28 million.
The space company said the mysterious auction winner would go on a future flight after postponing due to a scheduling conflict.
Last year, Daemen, who graduated from high school, took a gap year to obtain his private pilot's license.
In September, Daemen will attend the University of Utrecht to study physics and innovation management.
Set to join Daemen in space is aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who'll be the oldest person in space at age 82.