Boulder police responding to active shooter situation at grocery store

Active shooter response in Boulder, Colorado
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 22:08:21-04

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Many police officers from different agencies have responded to the scene and are telling people to avoid the area.

AirTracker7 said three medevac helicopters were called in and were landing at Boulder High School.

A law enforcement source told ABC News when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available as of 3:25 p.m. MT.

This is a developing news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This story was first reported by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.

