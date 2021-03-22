Boulder police responding to active shooter situation at grocery store

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Many police officers from different agencies have responded to the scene and are telling people to avoid the area.

. @boulderpolice say they are responding to an active shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa.



We are working to gather details.@DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/1HiqKyERJi — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) March 22, 2021

AirTracker7 said three medevac helicopters were called in and were landing at Boulder High School.

A law enforcement source told ABC News when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available as of 3:25 p.m. MT.

This is a developing news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This story was first reported by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.