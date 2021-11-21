Car drives through crowd during holiday parade in Wisconsin, reports say

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Police are responding to a mass casualty event after a car drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening.

It is not yet known how many were hurt or if the driver was taken into custody.

There is a large police presence at the scene.

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window as they sped through the parade.

The incident was live-streamed.

BREAKING: Police investigating after car barrels through Waukesha Holiday Parade. Working to learn more, @BruceHarrisonTV, @UbahDAli heading to scene. pic.twitter.com/Pps2o1pPjG — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 21, 2021

We will update you if we get more information.