Car drives through crowd during holiday parade in Wisconsin, reports say

Holiday parade accident
Posted at 4:52 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 19:00:08-05

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Police are responding to a mass casualty event after a car drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening.

It is not yet known how many were hurt or if the driver was taken into custody.

There is a large police presence at the scene.

Eyewitnesses indicate the driver of the car also fired shots out of the window as they sped through the parade.

The incident was live-streamed.

We will update you if we get more information.

