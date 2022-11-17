CDC investigating multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday they're investigating a multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms.

The agency said two people, one from Michigan and the other from Nevada, were hospitalized after eating enoki mushrooms or at a restaurant with enoki mushrooms.

"The outbreak strain was previously found in one sample of enoki mushrooms that FDA collected at import," officials said in a news release. "However, to date, the firm associated with this sample has not been identified as a potential source of enoki mushrooms in this outbreak."

The CDC said they are working to identify which specific brands of enoki mushrooms are linked to the illnesses.

This isn't the CDC's first investigation of a listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms.

In 2020, the CDC investigated the first known listeria outbreak in the United States linked to enoki mushrooms, which led to three recalls. Since then, more than 20 recalls of the white, long, thin-stemmed plant have taken place.

The mushrooms are typically used in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean food including soups, hot pots, and stir-fried dishes, the agency said.