The federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said an outbreak of salmonella across 37 states has been linked to onions.

According to the CDC , 652 people have been infected and 129 have been hospitalized.

The CDC said the onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the nation and were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc.

ProSource said the onions were last imported on August 27, according to the CDC.

The CDC says the sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 97 years old, with a median age of 37, and 57% are female. Of 417 people with information available, 129 (31%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

In September, the CDC began investigating after a salmonella outbreak was reported in 25 states and infected 127 people.

At the time, only 18 people had been hospitalized.