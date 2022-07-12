Cheney says Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 witness

Rep. Liz Cheney dropped a bombshell at the end of the seventh public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney, who serves as vice-chair on the committee, said that person declined to answer or respond to Trump's call. The witness, instead, contacted their lawyer.

"This committee has supplied that information to the Dept. of Justice," Cheney said.

The congresswoman did not say who the witness is, but she added it was someone that has not been seen in the public hearings.

"We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," the congresswoman added.

Tuesday's hearing focused on the lengths Trump took to overturn the election after many in his inner circle came to the conclusion that he lost the 2020 presidential election.