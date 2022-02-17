Children's cups recalled due to choking hazard

Lovevery has recalled stainless-steel drinking cups that were included in its Inspector play kits due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 70 reports of the cup's handle becoming partially or completely detached "where a child had the cup handle in their mouth."

Despite no choking incidents being reported, the CPSC advises consumers to take the recalled cups away from their children.

They can contact Lovevery for a free replacement cup.

Nearly 200,000 of the kits were sold in the U.S. and Canada. They retailed for about $80.