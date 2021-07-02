Surfside building collapse: Officials weigh demolishing structure as rescue efforts continue

The mayor of Miami-Dade County said Thursday that officials are currently weighing a plan to demolish the still-standing portion of a collapsed condo tower after structural concerns caused a brief pause in search-and-rescue efforts.

During a press conference Thursday, mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that engineers are still evaluating the situation to keep first responders safe.

"Our team of engineers is doing ongoing testing and evaluation as we work to expand the search area as quickly as possible as it becomes safe to do so," Levine Cava said. "We're proceeding with planning for the likely demolition of the building while the search and rescue continues as our top priority."

The Associated Press reports that officials with FEMA are exploring serval options for demolition. Officials are also weighing how much demolition would slow rescue efforts.

Search and rescue efforts were paused for about 14 hours on Thursday. Officials said that they detected a shift in concrete and columns at the site at around 2 a.m. ET, prompting concerns of a further collapse.

Levine Cava confirmed Thursday afternoon that rescue efforts resumed around 4:45 p.m.

First responders are also eyeing weather reports as Tropical Storm Elsa gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center currently forecasts that much of the Florida peninsula — including Surfside — is in the storm's "cone of uncertainty."

The NHC says Florida is at risk of "storm surge, wind and rainfall impacts" from Elsa "early next week" but adds that the forecast could change depending on the system's movements this weekend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that emergency resources may be allocated away from Surfside should severe weather threaten the state.

Eighteen people are confirmed to have been killed in the collapse, and 145 people who were presumed to be in the building at the time are still missing.

Seventeen of the 18 people killed have been identified. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

First responders have not pulled any survivors from the rubble since the morning of the collapse last Thursday.