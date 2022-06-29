YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — National Park Service officials say a man was injured earlier this week after being gored by a bison.

In a news release, agency officials said the man and his family were walking on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday when a bison charged them.

A video of the incident appeared to show the man behind the animal as he tried to protect his family when a child is seen running away and the bison chasing after the child, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the video shows the victim grabbing the child when he was thrown by the bison while still holding onto the child.

Park officials said the man's arm was injured and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated, the agency said.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks; a woman was gored by a bison in the park on Monday, May 30 ( details ).

Park officials caution that animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. They are the largest mammal in North America, and males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall

