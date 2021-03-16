Menu

1-in-5 Red Cross blood donations have COVID-19 antibodies, data shows

Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:26:27-04

More than 20% of blood donations to the American Red Cross from unvaccinated people in the first week of March had COVID-19 antibodies, according to data obtained by CNN.

Meaning, about one-in-five donors could have been exposed to the coronavirus or had it recently, whether or not they had symptoms. A positive antibody test does not necessarily confirm infection or immunity, the Red Cross notes.

The data from the Red Cross mirrors findings from a Pew Research Center survey last month. They found 25% of Americans said they have had COVID-19, or about one-in-four people. In a survey in September, that number was closer to one-in-seven Americans who said they had contracted COVID-19.

The prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in blood donations has been increasing, according to the data. Only about 1.5% of blood donations in July had antibodies, which increased to 4% in October and 12% in January. In the first week of March, it was 21%.

Between July and March so far, the Red Cross has tested more than 3.3 million blood donations from unvaccinated people in 44 states for COVID-19 antibodies.

A vaccine expert told CNN while the 21% seems high, he was impressed by the roughly 80% of donations without antibodies, people who had not been exposed to COVID-19.

"So we can't rely just on the strategy of letting herd immunity occur naturally. We've got to vaccinate in order to get up to 80% of the population to be immune,” Dr. William Schaffner, a longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines told CNN.

Herd immunity is achieved when enough people in a population are protected from a disease by antibodies to the virus. Health experts have not agreed on a percentage of the population needed to reach herd immunity against COVID-19, but some estimate it to be around 80%.

