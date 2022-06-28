Watch Now
FDA to consider future COVID-19 vaccines

Jenny Kane/AP
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna's shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jun 28, 2022
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will decide on Tuesday whether current COVID-19 vaccines will need an updated formula.

The panel will listen to presentations from Pfizer and Moderna on how their updated vaccines provide better protection against the omicron variant of the virus.

Both companies have said in recent weeks that testing shows that their updated vaccines are more effective at preventing COVID-19 infections than their prototype vaccines. The FDA noted that new variants of the virus could develop rapidly, and with each new variant, protection from previous vaccines is less robust.

The FDA notes that while the original vaccine doesn’t offer as much protection against low-level infections, it remains effective at stopping severe COVID-19 illness.

Pfizer and Moderna both said a decision is needed now for them to start administering shots by October.

