TAMPA, Fla. — FEMA has opened applications for families looking to be reimbursed for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

The funds are coming out of the $2 billion the agency received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Individuals and households can get reimbursement for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

FEMA has set up restrictions on who can apply:

Applications must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

The funeral expenses must be for an individual whose death in the U.S., its territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Children cannot apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on behalf of an adult who is not a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Applicants must call 844-684-6333 between Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Applications will not be accepted online. Multilingual services are available.

Once an applicant has applied for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance and is provided an application number, they may provide supporting documentation to FEMA by either uploading the information to their DisasterAssistance.gov account, or faxing or mailing their documents.

For a full list of documentation needed and other frequently asked questions about the reimbursement process, click here.

This story was originally published by Sean O'Reilly on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.