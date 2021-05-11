Talladega offering 2 free laps around racetrack if vaccinated at speedway on Saturday

"Boogity, boogity, boogity, let's go racin'!"

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Talladega Superspeedway will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and test site.

For those who get vaccinated or tested, the speedway is offering anyone over the age of 16 a chance to drive their car or truck around the track as a special incentive.

Participants must be 19 years or older with a valid driver's license to go around the track.

The car must also be registered in the name of the driver and proof of insurance.

To participate, you must fill out a consent waiver.

Participants between 16 and 18 must have a valid driver's license and a parent or guardian in the vehicle. They must also sign a minor release form.