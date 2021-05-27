Watch
Winners announced in Ohio's first Vax-a-Million drawing

A Silverton woman is the first winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.
Posted at 7:15 PM, May 26, 2021
SILVERTON, Ohio (WEWS) - A woman from Silverton in Hamilton County, near Cincinnati, is the first winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

A boy from Englewood, near Dayton, won the four-year college scholarship.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The state announced the winner Wednesday night. Watch the video above for the names of the winners.

More than two million Ohioans entered the drawing to win a $1 million prize, and 104,386 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends May 30 at 11:59: p.m.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for the next five weeks. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be every Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

