Cystic fibrosis will no longer automatically qualify for Make-A-Wish

Starting in 2024, individuals with cystic fibrosis will no longer automatically qualify to receive a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The nonprofit organization grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses or conditions that jeopardize their life.

Make-A-Wish said its decision to stop automatically providing wishes for those with cystic fibrosis is because of advancements in research and treatment for the genetic condition that causes problems with breathing and digestion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cystic fibrosis affects about 35,000 people in the U.S. The life expectancy or those with cystic fibrosis has continually gone up. For those born between 1995-1999, the life expectancy was 32 years, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Babies born between 2015-2019 now have a life expectancy of 46 years.

Make-A-Wish said it wouldn't automatically reject wishes for children with cystic fibrosis. Instead, it said the wishes will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

"This is consistent with our approach to other critical illnesses that do not automatically qualify for wishes because the course of the condition varies from person to person," the organization stated.

The nonprofit added that it grants wishes on a case-by-case basis for individuals with other illnesses, including certain types of cancer, epilepsy and heart disease.

