Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital and is back in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Cincinnati, Ohio, hospital and is back home in Buffalo, New York, several days after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin took his first steps at UC Medical Center, NFL broadcasters said Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dr. William Knight IV, at the University of Cincinnati, said, “Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed."

The Buffalo Bills said Hamlin made "substantial improvement in his condition."

The Bills released a statement from Hamlin's doctors that read, "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. He is doing well and this is the next state of his recovery."

Hamlin may be home, but he isn't out of the woods yet, Knight said. The Buffalo Bills safety still has "a ways to go" in his recovery and both doctors declined to speculate on whether he would be able to return to a football field in his future.

