Confirmed deaths in FL condo collapse now up to 10; 151 people still missing

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that the death toll from a collapse condominium tower had risen to 10 after first responders pulled an additional body from the rubble.

She added that 151 people remain unaccounted for following the Thursday morning collapse.

Levine Cava added that first responders are still focused on search and rescue efforts.

"We are exploring all possible avenues (first responders) identify," Levine Cava said. "Search and rescue operations continue."

President Joe Biden on Friday morning approved an emergency declaration tied to the collapse. The action unlocks federal funding and disaster assistance from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," a statement from the White House read.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked the Biden administration for working quickly to unlock federal aid.

DeSantis also lauded the Surfside community, the state and the country for "coming together" to support the victims and their families. "Nobody is quitting here; we're going to stand by those families," DeSantis said.

He also called for a "timely" investigation into the cause of the collapse.

"We need a definitive explanation as to how this could have happened," DeSantis said.

It's currently unclear what caused the building to collapse.

According to Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida, the Champlain South Towers were built in 1981. Officials were scheduled to conduct a 40-year re-certification process later this year.