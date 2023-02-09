Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Disney says 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' sequels in the works

The Walt Disney Company
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A middle-aged male former employee at Disney Cruise Line says in a lawsuit that his younger female manager created a hostile work environment by bullying him about his age, bragging about sexual conquests and passing him over for promotions. Anthony McHugh says in the suit filed in Nov. 2018, that the female manager discriminated against him because of his age and sex. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Walt Disney Company
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 12:13:53-05

Two of Disney's most successful animated film franchises will be getting another sequel.

CEO Bob Iger said fans can expect new "Toy Story" and "Frozen" movies.

The original "Toy Story" was released in 1995. It featured Tom Hanks as "Woody" and Tim Allen as "Buzz Lightyear." The latest installment in the series was "Toy Story 4," which was released in 2019. It won the Academy Award for best animated feature in 2020 and grossed over $1 billion.

The next "Frozen" film will be the third in the franchise. The first two films grossed over $1 billion each. The original "Frozen" movie also earned the Academy Award for best animated feature.

A date for the new releases has not been released.

The move announcements come as Disney undergoes a "strategic transformation." The transformation includes 7,000 job cuts.

“We are going to a really hard look at everything we make," Iger said.

Disney will try to reduce its non-sports content costs annually by about $3 billion.

"Things in a more competitive world have simply gotten more expensive,” Iger stated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App