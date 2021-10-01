Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Disney, Scarlett Johansson settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. announced Sept. 30, 2021, that they had settled a lawsuit the actor filed in July over the streaming release of "Black Widow," which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Terms were not disclosed, but the two sides released a joint statement in which they pledged to continue working together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Scarlett Johansson
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:59:26-04

Actress Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. settled a breach of contract lawsuit, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Johansson sued Disney after it decided to release "Black Widow" on its streaming service.

She claimed the streaming release deprived her of potential earnings and stated that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, according to The Associated Press.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman said that he was pleased that they could reach a mutual agreement with Johansson.

"We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror," he was quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader