Domino's will 'pay' customers who choose carryout over delivery

Domino's Pizza has found a way that might push its customers to choose carryout over delivery.

Beginning Monday, they will start tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order when they order online.

"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president-chief marketing officer in a news release. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it."

Domino's said: "Carryout customers who order online now through May 22, 2022, are eligible to claim the $3 coupon code, which is redeemable for another online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity)."

The new policy will run through May 22, 2022.

