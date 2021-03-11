'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond says husband, nephew should be OK after sustaining injuries in crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — In a Facebook post, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond says her husband Ladd and nephew are in the hospital, but they should be OK after a head-on car crash.

Ree thanked fans for prayers for her family.

"As a family, we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse," Ree said in the Facebook post. "Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot."

Drummond's nephew Caleb, 21, was injured after the fire truck he was driving crashed head-on into the fire truck Ladd Drummond, 57, was driving Wednesday afternoon on the Drummond family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caleb was driving southbound and Ladd was driving northbound about eight miles west of Pawhuska.

OHP said high winds decreased visibility on the gravel road, causing both trucks to crash head-on.

Troopers said Caleb was ejected approximately 70 feet from the truck, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP said Ladd Drummond refused treatment at the scene.

This article was written by Jenna L. Smith for KJRH.