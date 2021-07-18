Fans encouraged to exit Nationals Park after shooting reported outside ballpark

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Major League Baseball fans were encouraged to exit Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Saturday after a shooting was reported outside the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals said in a tweet at about 9:47 p.m. ET that the shooting was reported outside the park’s third base gate.

The team said fans were encouraged to exit the park via the “CF and RF gates” at that time.

“We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” said the team.

This story is developing and will be updated.