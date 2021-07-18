Watch
Fans encouraged to exit Nationals Park after shooting reported outside ballpark

Andrew Harnik/AP
A woman walks by centerfield gate at the Washington Nationals Park, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Nationals Baseball Stadium
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 22:03:41-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Major League Baseball fans were encouraged to exit Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Saturday after a shooting was reported outside the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals said in a tweet at about 9:47 p.m. ET that the shooting was reported outside the park’s third base gate.

The team said fans were encouraged to exit the park via the “CF and RF gates” at that time.

“We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” said the team.

This story is developing and will be updated.

