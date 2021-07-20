Watch
Father in Ohio buys ice cream truck for his kids with down syndrome

He purchased it to help them gain work experience
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:46:23-04

A father in Ohio wanted to help his two adult children with down syndrome gain work experience.

So, Joel Wegener purchased an ice cream truck.

And in April, the family opened "Special Neat Treats."

In an interview with WLWT, Wegner said sales have "exceeded expectations," with them selling close to 5,000 frozen treats.

The father of 10 said he created the business to help teach his kids financial, communication, and social skills.

He also plans to expand the business someday and to look into hiring other people with special needs.

