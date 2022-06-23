FDA orders Juul to stop selling products in the US

The Food and Drug Administration is ordering JUUL Labs Inc. to stop selling and distributing products in the U.S.

The FDA said Juul has not provided "sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health."

The products include the JUUL device and four types of JUULpods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol-flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%, the FDA said.

“The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company,” said Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The FDA's restriction applies to commercial distribution and retail sales. The FDA says it cannot and will not enforce the order on individuals who use Juul products.