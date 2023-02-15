Watch Now
Florida's Stoneman Douglas locked down just after somber anniversary

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
People attend a community commemoration ceremony for the 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who were killed at the Parkland, Fla., school, on the five-year anniversary of the shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Pine Trails Park in Parkland. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 16:38:45-05

Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida went on lockdown for more than two hours on Wednesday, just a day after the community there gathered on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting there when a gunman killed 17 people.

The Broward County Sheriff's office said they were dealing with a threat at 5901 Pines Island Road in Parkland, Florida, which is the address for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Police said at around 1:51 p.m. ET sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible threat at the school. Authorities sent out a "Threat Management Unit" to investigate the scene and the school was placed on a "secure status" or on lockdown, as law enforcement investigated to ensure students and staff were safe.

Police called it a developing situation but as the Sun Sentinel reported, a statement noted “No immediate threat has been identified at this time, and students and staff are safe,” according to a sheriff's.

The lockdown was later lifted at around 3:30 p.m. ET.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz said, “The mental health impact this has on the students and parents can’t be explained in mere words,” the Sentinel reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

