Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Food delivery robot rolls through Los Angeles crime scene

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:53:57-04

Crime scene tape did not stop a food delivery robot in Los Angeles from getting where it needed to be on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department had set up the tape at a suspected shooting at a high school, which later turned out to be a hoax, USA Today and "Today" reported.

According to the news outlets, the robot rolled down a sidewalk when it stopped at an intersection before the crime scene.

When it got to the police tape, it seemed to contemplate what to do until what appeared to be a TV cameraman lifted up the tape, and the robot continued on its way, the media outlets reported.

Officers looked a bit confused as it passed by them, the news outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, officers were called to Hollywood High School around 9:45 a.m. for reported shots fired call, USA Today reported.

The newspaper reported that Los Angeles School District's Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho later tweeted that officers had determined the call was a hoax.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App