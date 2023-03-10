Former Trump official backs Florida Gov. DeSantis in 2024 race

A former senior official under then-President Donald Trump has launched a super PAC urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for the White House in 2024.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli has officially announced that he is backing Gov. DeSantis for a 2024 presidential run, asking for donations to help the governor campaign.

Cuccinelli released a nearly two minute-long ad online in which he says "America's future is Ron DeSantis."

His Never Back Down PAC was filed with the Federal Elections Commission in late February, records show.

Cuccinelli said in a statement obtained by The Hill, “I have been speaking to many grassroots conservative activists around the country who are very enthusiastic for Governor DeSantis to run for President in 2024.”

He said, “The energy is there, grassroots conservatives see the governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024.”

Cuccinelli played a key role under President Trump in pushing back on the results of the 2020 election and was involved in some of the Trump administration's toughest immigration policies.