Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Former Wimbledon champion tests positive for banned substance

Halep Doping Suspension Tennis
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Simona Halep, of Romania, returns a shot to Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month. The ITIA announced the suspension Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Halep Doping Suspension Tennis
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 11:48:19-04

Former No. 1-ranked tennis player Simona Halep was provisionally suspended after failing a drug test at the U.S. Open.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Halep tested positive for roxadustat, which can help the body produce more of the hormone erythropoietin, also known as EPO.

According to ESPN, Halep faces a suspension of up to four years.

The Romanian, who lost in the first round of the U.S. Open, denied knowingly taking the banned substance.

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with," Halep said.

The former Wimbledon champion added that she was left feeling shocked and confused after learning about her positive test result.

She vowed to "fight for the truth."

Halep is currently ranked No. 9 in the world.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App