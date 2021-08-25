Watch
Giant Ferris wheel erected in Times Square

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 19:20:38-04

A giant Ferris wheel is now situated in the middle of New York's Times Square.

The Times Square Alliance says the 110-foot tall Ferris wheel allows people to soar through "a canyon of spectacular billboards."

The attraction will be at Times Square through Sept. 12.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged people to take a ride at the "crossroads of the world."

Each gondola holds up to six people.

Tickets range fro $15 to $35.

