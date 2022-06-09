Grocery store sets world record for largest fruit display ever

A Chicago grocery store set a record on Wednesday for the world’s largest fruit display.

Jewel Osco's fruit display included more than 200,000 bananas, weighing in at 77,365 pounds.

The store handed out free bananas to the public after the event.

The grocery chain said that the remaining bananas will go to charities and food banks.

The display took employees three days to set up.

The previous record was set in Brazil in 2016 with a display that weighed 41,458 pounds.



TRENDING ARTICLES

