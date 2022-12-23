Happy Festivus! Today marks the fictional 'Seinfeld' holiday

December 23 marks the day of Festivus. The fictional holiday became famous when it was depicted in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode.

In the episode “The Strike," George Costanza's father Frank claims to have invented it.

It is celebrated as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas.

The holiday includes a Festivus dinner and an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

It also includes practices such as "feats of strength" and the "airing of grievances," with Frank telling the assembled dinner guests: "I got a lot of problems with you people! And now, you’re gonna hear about it!"

Last week, the show's official Twitter account announced it had launched a petition on Change.org to make Festivus a national holiday.



TRENDING

