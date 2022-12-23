Happy Festivus! Today marks the fictional 'Seinfeld' holiday

December 23 marks the day of Festivus. The fictional holiday became famous when it was depicted in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode.
In the episode “The Strike," George Costanza's father Frank claims to have invented it.
It is celebrated as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas.
The holiday includes a Festivus dinner and an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.
It also includes practices such as "feats of strength" and the "airing of grievances," with Frank telling the assembled dinner guests: "I got a lot of problems with you people! And now, you’re gonna hear about it!"
Last week, the show's official Twitter account announced it had launched a petition on Change.org to make Festivus a national holiday.
TRENDING
- How cold was it in Montana?
- Recent Obituaries
- MT extreme temp swings
- MT Pints is shutting down
- Direct flights from GTF to MSP
We're doing it! We've launched a petition to make Festivus a national holiday. It's time to honor Frank Costanza's legacy. It's time to #MakeFestivusOfficial! Join the cause. pic.twitter.com/YwTnVpY7xj— Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) December 16, 2022