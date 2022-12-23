Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Happy Festivus! Today marks the fictional 'Seinfeld' holiday

?Seinfeld? cast members with Jerry Seinfeld
Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - "Seinfeld" cast members, from left, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards pose together backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles after they won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
?Seinfeld? cast members with Jerry Seinfeld
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 14:32:51-05

December 23 marks the day of Festivus. The fictional holiday became famous when it was depicted in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode.

In the episode “The Strike," George Costanza's father Frank claims to have invented it.

It is celebrated as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas.

The holiday includes a Festivus dinner and an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

It also includes practices such as "feats of strength" and the "airing of grievances," with Frank telling the assembled dinner guests: "I got a lot of problems with you people! And now, you’re gonna hear about it!"

Last week, the show's official Twitter account announced it had launched a petition on Change.org to make Festivus a national holiday.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App