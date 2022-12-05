Here are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Million of people will ship gifts this holiday season. Here are the shipping deadlines, so you make sure your packages arrive on time. Here are the last days to ship for expected delivery before December 25:
USPS
- USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17
- First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23
FedEx
- FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 8
- FedEx Ground - Dec. 14
- FedEx Express - Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23
UPS
- UPS Ground - Check UPS calculator
- UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20
- UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21
- UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22
