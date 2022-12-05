Watch Now
Here are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Rachel Fryer
Patrick Semansky/AP
In this Nov. 20, 2015 photo, Rachel Fryer prepares to place a package inside a container behind her at Worldport in Louisville, Ky. Each container typically holds about 400 packages. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 15:52:44-05

Million of people will ship gifts this holiday season. Here are the shipping deadlines, so you make sure your packages arrive on time. Here are the last days to ship for expected delivery before December 25:

USPS

  • USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

FedEx

  • FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 8
  • FedEx Ground - Dec. 14
  • FedEx Express - Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23

UPS

  • UPS Ground - Check UPS calculator
  • UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20
  • UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21
  • UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22

