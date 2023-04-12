Here's what the proposed new Uvalde elementary school will look like

The group behind the effort to build a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, will present the design to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board on Monday.

The design scheme is "inspired by the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Uvalde community," according to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

The school will replace Robb Elementary, where 19 children and two staff members were killed in May of last year.

The design shows the outside of the new school featuring a variety of colors including turquoise, pink, green and orange. The architectural renderings show that same color palette being used throughout the inside of the school.

The new building will be for grades two through four.

Second-grade and special education classrooms will be on the first floor of the building. Third and fourth-grade classrooms will be on the second floor of the academic wing of the building.

Security will be top of mind when the new school is built.

The school will also have a secure vestibule at the visitor's entrance. Visitors will be required to show credentials before entering the main building.

The school was shut down after the shooting and students began the new school year at different schools in the area. The plan is to demolish the school and rebuild it from scratch.

If the new plans are approved, construction could begin as early as August.