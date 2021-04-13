Hitchhiking dog in Virginia becomes a social media star

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A hitchhiking Dinwiddie dog racked up more than 8 million views on the social media app TikTok.

Perhaps you've seen the video featuring Coal. But do you know the story?

It began on a rainy Wednesday while Michelle Logan drove from Petersburg to her job in Amelia.

As fate would have it, Logan's windshield wiper was not working properly.

“So I pulled over to fix my window wiper," Logan said. "And a dog hopped in my car."

Shocked and amused, Logan pulled out her phone and took videos of her new best friend.

“I’m not mad at it," the high school teacher said on the TikTok video. "But I kinda got to go to work. So doggy, let’s find out where you live."

Provided to WTVR

The dog would not listen to Logan's commands to get out. In fact, Logan said, the more she insisted, the more comfortable Coal grew in her passenger's seat.

Fearing she would be late for work, Logan decided to drive off with Coal by her side.

She was eventually able to find his home.

Pulling up in a driveway, the next thing you see on TikTok was Logan driving away and saying, “I think that was the doggie's home. I pulled up in the driveway and I opened the door and [he] got out."

Provided to WTVR

Coal walked up to the house and laid down on the front porch.

“He just looked at me like, OK, bye, thanks for the ride," Logan said.

The dog's owners later thanked Logan for driving Coal home.

Wayne Covil at WTVR first reported this story.